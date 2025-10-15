Prashant Kishor predicts certain defeat for NDA in Bihar, cites reasons

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday donned the political strategist’s hat to predict a certain defeat for the ruling NDA in Bihar, citing the inability of the BJP-led coalition to finalise seats and candidates.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Kishor, who recently said the JD(U) would struggle to win even “25 seats” in the 243-strong assembly, claimed that the picture has only grown bleaker for the party headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The NDA is definitely on its way out and Nitish Kumar will not return as chief minister”, asserted Kishor, who has worked closely with the JD(U) supremo, both as a poll analyst and later, for a brief period, as a party colleague.

“You do not need to be a psephologist to fathom what is in store for the JD(U). In the last assembly polls, Chirag Paswan staged a revolt just a few days ahead of the announcement of elections and fielded candidates, many of whom were inconsequential, against nominees of Kumar’s party, causing its tally to crash to 43”, recalled Kishor.

He also said that there was “complete chaos” in NDA, and it was still unclear which seats the BJP would contest and where the JD(U) wants to field its candidates.