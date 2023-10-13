Pray for Palestinians in Gaza on Friday: Tehreek Muslim Shabban

A city based socio-religious organization Tehreek Muslim Shabban, asked the Muslim community to pray for the safety and wellbeing of the community members who are facing problems in view of the on-going bombardment by Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

In a video message, Mushtaq Malik, president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban, said Muslims in Palestine particularly Gaza are facing problems in absences of power supply, water supply and food supplies due to continuous bombardment by Israeli forces.

“Immediately we cannot do anything for the people of Palestine. We can pray for them. I request all Muslims to pray for the safety of Palestinians after Friday prayers. The khateeb should request the people to explain about the importance of Palestine, Masjid – e- Aqsa,” said Mushtaq Malik.

Meanwhile the police are making elaborate security arrangement to prevent any trouble. No permission was issued to any group from holding any protest demonstration in the city so far.