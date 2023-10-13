Pray for Palestinians in Gaza on Friday: Tehreek Muslim Shabban

Meanwhile the police are making elaborate security arrangement to prevent any trouble.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th October 2023 1:07 pm IST
Telangana govt grants Rs 5K honorarium to 7K more Imams, Muezzins
Representational Image

A city based socio-religious organization Tehreek Muslim Shabban, asked the Muslim community to pray for the safety and wellbeing of the community members who are facing problems in view of the on-going bombardment by Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a video message, Mushtaq Malik, president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban, said Muslims in Palestine particularly Gaza are facing problems in absences of power supply, water supply and food supplies due to continuous bombardment by Israeli forces.

Also Read
Vacate Gaza City, move to south: Israel to Palestine’s civilians

“Immediately we cannot do anything for the people of Palestine. We can pray for them. I request all Muslims to pray for the safety of Palestinians after Friday prayers. The khateeb should request the people to explain about the importance of Palestine, Masjid – e- Aqsa,” said Mushtaq Malik.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile the police are making elaborate security arrangement to prevent any trouble. No permission was issued to any group from holding any protest demonstration in the city so far.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th October 2023 1:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button