President accepts resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Soundararajan, who also held the position of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, tendered her resignation on Monday.

“I resigned of my own volition as my desire is to serve the public directly. I want to involve myself in intense public service,” she had said.

Jharkhand Governor to discharge functions of Telangana Governor

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also announced that the President is “pleased to appoint C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made.”

Meanwhile, reports claim that Tamilisai Soundararajan plans to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu.

She had contested the 2019 Parliament elections from the Thoothukudi seat in southern Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket and lost to DMK’s Kanimozhi.

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan served as the second governor of Telangana, assuming office on September 8, 2019.

Since February 18, 2021, she also served as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Earlier, Tamilisai was the National Secretary and Tamil Nadu State Unit President of the BJP.

The governors of states are the nominal heads and representatives of the President of India. Though they are appointed for 5 years, their term is not fixed as they can be removed earlier.