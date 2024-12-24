President appoints Governors of five states

New Delhi: The President Secretariat on Tuesday notified the appointment of Governors of five states.

In a press communique, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the President has appointed Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, the incumbent Governor of Mizoram, as Odisha’s Governor.

Further, the communique said that General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.) has been appointed as Governor of Mizoram.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar, has been appointed as Kerala’s Governor, it added.

The President also appointed Arif Mohammed Khan, the incumbent Governor of Kerala, as Bihar’s Governor.

Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been given charge as Manipur’s Governor.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices,” the press communique said.

It added that the President has accepted the resignation of Odisha’s Governor Raghubar Das.

