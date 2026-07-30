Prevent uncertified packaged drinking water sale: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court directed the State and District Collectors to take constructive steps in preventing the manufacture and sale of uncertified packaged drinking water.

Justice Suddala Chalapathi-led single bench held the ruling after recording the State government’s assurance that it would outline appropriate guidelines. The government assured the court it would strictly enforce the statutory provisions governing safe drinking water.

“It is a matter of common knowledge that during every summer there would be an enormous demand for potable drinking water by the commuters as well as the public at large. Therefore, it is the bounden duty of the authorities concerned to ensure that only safe and certified drinking water is made available to the public,” said Justice Chalapathi.

Also Read

The court noted that the government must take effective steps in accordance with the law to safeguard public health and ensure that uncertified packaged drinking water is not sold to the general public.

“The District Collectors shall also ensure strict implementation of the statutory provisions and initiate appropriate action against persons found violating the same,” said Justice Chalapathi.

Writ petition filed by Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers’ Association

Mahabubnagar District Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers’ Association filed a writ petition, claiming that multiple illegal units were manufacturing and selling potable drinking water without the required ISI certificate or setting up the needed infrastructure.

The Association argued that the uncertified drinking water presented a serious risk to public health, adding that even with repeated complaints, the authorities failed to take action.

On April 23, the High Court ordered the State government to direct all District Collectors and other concerned authorities to take proper measures to prevent the unauthorised sale. At the time, the court sought a compliance report.

When the matter was revisited, the government informed the Court that it had noted the problem and would frame appropriate guidelines for the effective implementation of the statutory provisions. The State also submitted that instructions would be issued to all District Collectors to ascertain that only certified units were allowed to manufacture and sell packaged drinking water.

The Government said action would be taken against any individual involved in the unauthorised manufacture and sale without the necessary certification. Recording the statement, the Court disposed of the writ petition.