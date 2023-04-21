Price, features of SRK’s ‘robot’ water bottle will surprise you!

Mumbai: From buying houses to choosing the scripts for films, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s sense of selection is totally unique. After his watch, King Khan’s water bottle has now become the talk of the town. The Pathaan actor was several times spotted with a HidrateSpark PRO smart water bottle in his hand and fans are asking for the price and features of the water bottle. In this write-up, we will tell you about the features of the water bottle Bollywood’s Badshah uses.

SRK uses HidrateSpark PRO smart water bottle that works like a robot. It connects directly to the mobile and keeps track of every sip of water you have. Users of the bottle get a notification on their mobile and the light of the bottle also blinks, if they forget to drink the amount of water recommended for them. The bottle also reminds the users when it is time to drink water.

This water bottle from Apple has chug and straw options and it keeps water completely chilled for 24 hours. It has a fast charging option and the battery lasts for around 10-14 days once it is charged. The bottle is available in Apple’s official store and it costs around Rs 10 to Rs 13K. One needs to create an account on the app present on the iPhone. After this, all the data starts gets added in this app. The bottle can be connected to the Apple Watch too.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Dunki and Jawan.