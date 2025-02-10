Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is basking in marital bliss after tying the knot with the love of her life, actor Ameer Gilani. The couple, who had been together for nearly four years, got married in a dreamy Nikah ceremony on February 5, followed by a grand Shendi and Valima, attended by close friends and family.

Mawra Hocane’s Nikah dress price

While several stunning pictures from their fairytale wedding continue to go viral, it was Mawra’s Nikah outfit that truly stole the spotlight. The actress opted for an ethereal pastel-toned ensemble by Rano’s Heirlooms, making her look nothing short of regal. However, it wasn’t just the beauty of the outfit that caught attention, it was the sentimental value and staggering price tag attached to it.

Mawra’s Nikah dress is said to be worth PKR 1.95 million (19.5 lakh). It was deeply symbolic, incorporating heirloom pieces from her husband’s family. The highlight of her look was a mini green dupatta, gracefully draped from Ameer’s mother’s own wedding dress. Complementing her outfit, Mawra adorned herself with timeless jewelry pieces from her grandmother-in-law’s collection.

Mawra and Ameer, known for their undeniable chemistry on-screen in Sabaat and Neem, often sparked real-life romance speculations. Now, as they embark on this beautiful journey together, fans can’t stop admiring their love story, one that is as dreamy as their wedding itself.