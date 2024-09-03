Priest in Uttar Pradesh molests minor; thrashed, arrested

A temple priest was arrested on charges of molesting a seven-year-old child in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 2. However, before being arrested, the priest was beaten up by the minor’s family and others who came to know about the molestation.

According to local reports, this is not the first time the priest has committed the crime. According to Amar Ujala, on August 26 on Krishna Janmashtami, the priest had allegedly molested the young girl. The incident has caused widespread outrage among the residents.

On Monday, the child was playing near the temple area when the priest lured her with prasad and again molested her.

This time, the minor reported the incident to her parents, who along with locals thrashed the priest before reporting him to the police. The video of the priest apologising to an angry crowd has gone viral on social media platforms.

On information, the Hapur police took the priest into custody and registered a case against him under various sections including the POCSO Act (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

The priest has been remanded into judicial custody for 15 days.