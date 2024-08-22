Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ceremonial welcome in Poland

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd August 2024 3:28 pm IST
Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk during his ceremonial welcome at the Chancellery, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk during his ceremonial welcome at the Chancellery, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo
Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk during his ceremonial welcome at the Chancellery, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk during his ceremonial welcome at the Chancellery, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk during his ceremonial welcome at the Chancellery, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd August 2024 3:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button