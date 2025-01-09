Principal of Telangana minority school arrested demanding bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, January 9, arrested Bheemanapalli Krishna, a principal of Telangana minority residential boys school in Yellandu, for allegedly demanding a bribe from a contractual teacher.

The complainant, Sandhya Rani, a Telugu teacher at the school, alleged that the principal demanded Rs 10,000 to process her pending salary. After negotiation, the amount was reduced to Rs 2,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Rani approached ACB officials, who devised a plan to apprehend the principal.

The principal instructed that the bribe be handed over to an attender, Kotcherla Rama Krishna, who was caught red-handed and confessed to his involvement. The ACB is conducting further investigations into the case.

Both the accused will appear before a special court for ACB cases in Warangal.

Telangana ACB achieves 64 pc conviction rate in 2024

In 2024, Telangana ACB registered a total of 152 cases, in which 223 accused were arrested. Among them were 129 trap cases involving the arrest of 200 accused (159 government servants), 11 disproportionate assets cases against government servants, and 12 cases of criminal misconduct by government servants in which 18 were arrested.

In the trap cases booked in 2024, Telangana ACB seized a total of Rs 82,78,000, of which Rs 64,80,000 has been reimbursed to the complainants. Properties worth Rs 97,42,67,000 of the accused in disproportionate assets cases were attached in 2024.

In 2024, Telangana ACB also conducted 11 regular en