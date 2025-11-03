Private bus rams into APSRTC in Ibrahimpatnam; all passengers safe

Hyderabad: A private tourist bus, ‘Dost Tours and Travels’,’ hit an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus near Seriguda in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Rangareddy district on Monday, November 3. All passengers are safe.

The news comes hours after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus collided with a gravel-laden tipper lorry, tragically killing 20 people.

According to reports, the accident caused partial damage to both buses. The APSRTC bus, belonging to the Podili depot, was heading to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh.

The driver of the private bus was speeding and reportedly failed to spot the speed breaker, ramming into the Andhra RTC bus from behind.

It has been learnt that recently, speed breakers were constructed in Seriguda. But two accidents reportedly occurred, prompting the officials to remove it. However, it was again laid on Sunday for reasons unknown.

A case in connection with the accident has been registered at the Ibrahimpatnam police, and an investigation is underway.