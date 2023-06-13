Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting, in Jabalpur, Monday, June 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) Jabalpur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets tribal people after paying tribute at the statue of Rani Durgavati, in Jabalpur, Monday, June 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) Jabalpur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute at the statue of Rani Durgavati, in Jabalpur, Monday, June 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) Jabalpur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being welcomed by MPCC President Kamal Nath during a public meeting, in Jabalpur, Monday, June 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) Jabalpur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting, in Jabalpur, Monday, June 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) Jabalpur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MPCC President Kamal Nath during a public meeting, in Jabalpur, Monday, June 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)