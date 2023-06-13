Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Jabalpur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th June 2023 12:00 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Jabalpur
Jabalpur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting, in Jabalpur, Monday, June 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th June 2023 12:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button