Prize money of Bigg Boss 16 winner is…

Mumbai: The highly-anticipated finale of Bigg Boss 16 is just around the corner, and fans are curious to know all details about the same. Every year, the prize money of the winner has been one of the most talked about topics among the BB audience during the finale time. This season is no exception.

Bigg Boss 16 Prize Money

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Bigg Boss announcing the current prize money of the season which is Rs. 21.80 lakhs. The amount during the beginning of the season was Rs 50L but it got decreased due to various reasons in the past 4 months. Bigg Boss announced a task to regain lost prize money between mandali and non-mandali members.

Regardless of the final amount, the winner of Bigg Boss 16 is sure to walk away with a significant sum of money.

Bigg Boss 16 finale is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13. With the finale just a few days away, fans are eager to see who will come out on top and claim the huge prize money. It is being said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win Bigg Boss 16, while either MC Stan or Shiv Thakare might walk home with the runner-up title.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.