Pune man held over ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ remark

Electrician Aman Mulla held after viral video allegedly shows him saying “Pakistan Zindabad”; Pune police register case under BNS and begin probe.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th March 2026 7:36 pm IST
Pune: A man was arrested after a video purportedly showing him saying “Pakistan Zindabad” during a conversation with a friend went viral, police said on Sunday.

The clip had prompted Hindutva outfits to stage a protest outside Parvati police station here, demanding that an FIR be registered against him.

The man has been identified as Aman Mulla, who is into electrical work and lives in Janta Vasahat in the Parvati Hill area.

In the purported video, Mulla is heard saying “Pakistan Zindabad” while doing electrical work in a new flat, despite objections from his friend Abhishek Mohol. The friend is also heard asking him to say “Hindustan Zindabad”, but Mulla refuses, as per the video.

Pune police probing matter

“We have registered an offence against Aman Mulla under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested him. We are probing the matter,” said senior inspector Rajendra Sahane from Parvati police station.

He added that police are trying to determine when this incident took place.

