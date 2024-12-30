Pushpa 2 stampede: Pawan Kalyan praises Telangana CM, calls him ‘great leader’

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister and actor Pawan Kalyan on Monday, December 30, praised Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and called him a “great leader” for taking action against those responsible for the stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 The Rule at Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, the Andhra deputy CM also came out in support of the Hyderabad police and stressed that the law is equal for all. “I do not blame the police in such incidents. Their aim is to ensure public safety. That said, the theatre staff should have informed Allu Arjun earlier about any issues,” he said.

Reacting to the death of 35-year-old Revathi in the stampede, the Andhra deputy CM said, “It would have been better if someone had visited the victim’s family earlier on behalf of Allu Arjun. Revathi’s death has deeply shocked me. They turned what was already lost into an even greater tragedy. We should have conveyed earlier that we are all here to support the family.”

On December 4, Allu Arjun visited the Sandhya Theater for the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2. However, the public went out of control leading to a stampede which caused the death of Revathi and her son was critically injured.

Also Read Hyderabad court reserves order on Allu Arjun’s bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case

He said there should have been a sense of regret in the Pushpa 2 star. “There is a clear lack of humanity in this matter. Everyone should have gone to Revathi’s house to offer reassurance and condolences,” Pawan Kalyan added.

The Andhra deputy CM concluded by saying that people’s anger stems from the absence of such a gesture. Allu Arjun, too, feels the pain of knowing that someone lost their life because of this incident.