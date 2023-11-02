Putin warns against intensification of sanctions against Russia

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he expects Western sanctions against Moscow to be intensified, and that his country needs to be ready for acts of sabotage on vital infrastructure.

Speaking at a meeting with the heads of economic departments, Putin said that Russia’s economy is developing stably despite the pressure from the West, reports Xinhua news agency.

He noted that the GDP for nine months increased by 2.8 per cent compared to the same period last year, while wages in Russia grew by 7.5 per cent in real terms, and unemployment rate remained low at 3 per cent.

However, he warned that the West may resort to more aggressive measures as the potential of Western sanctions is exhausted.

He cited the proposal of some Western politicians on banning the import of screwdrivers, needles and other items into Russia.

“Well, the less junk, the better. Less chance that bedbugs will be exported to us from large European cities,” Putin said.

Also Read Putin blames US for Middle East crisis and global instability

The President also expressed concern that acts of sabotage may be used on vital objects of infrastructure, such as pipelines, power plants or communication networks.

He instructed the government and the Bank of Russia to act synchronously and effectively to reduce inflation, which is one of the main risks for the economy.

Putin also urged them to support business investment in production, technology and human development.

The President said that these are the key conditions for ensuring Russia’s long-term growth and economic sovereignty.