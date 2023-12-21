Qatar extends Hayya card validity for visitors

The Qatari Ministry of Interior has extended the validity of the Hayya card for fans and organizers from outside the country to enter Qatar until February 24, 2024.

The move aims to facilitate the arrival of fans and visitors from across the globe to attend Qatar’s major sporting events and other activities.

Hayya card holders can visit Qatar until February 10, 2024, to enjoy the AFC Asian Cup Qatar and other events hosted by the country.

According to the ministry, this is to the applicable visa rules and requirements, which can be found on the official website of the Hayya platform.

Cardholders entering Qatar must have a confirmed hotel reservation or approved family/friend accommodation, along with a valid passport for 3 months or more upon arrival.

They are required to have health insurance for their stay duration and a return ticket.

The cardholder can use the ‘Hayya with me’ feature to invite three family members or friends to visit Qatar, access multiple trips, and use electronic gates without fees.

This applies to all Hayya card holders in its various categories and was in force during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which Qatar hosted between November and December.

During the World Cup, the Hayya card was the sole entry method into Qatar, offering numerous complimentary benefits to its holder.