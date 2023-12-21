The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a holiday on Monday, January 1, to mark the beginning of the New Year 2024 for public and private sector employees.

This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Thursday, December 21. The work will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Also Read UAE salaries likely to increase in 2024: Survey

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announces that Monday, 1 January 2024, will be New Year’s Day paid holiday for all private sector employees in UAE.



We wish you all a year filled with happiness & success!#MoHRE #UAE — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) December 21, 2023

UAE has recently released a full list of public holidays for public and private sectors in 2024.

UAE holidays for 2024

New Year’s Day: January 1, 2024

Eid Al Fitr: Ramzan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1445 AH

Arafat Day: Dhul-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH

Eid Al Adha: Dhul-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1445 AH

Islamic New Year: Muharram 1, 1446 AH

Prophet’s Birthday: Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH