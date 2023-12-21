The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a holiday on Monday, January 1, to mark the beginning of the New Year 2024 for public and private sector employees.
This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Thursday, December 21. The work will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
UAE has recently released a full list of public holidays for public and private sectors in 2024.
UAE holidays for 2024
- New Year’s Day: January 1, 2024
- Eid Al Fitr: Ramzan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1445 AH
- Arafat Day: Dhul-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH
- Eid Al Adha: Dhul-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1445 AH
- Islamic New Year: Muharram 1, 1446 AH
- Prophet’s Birthday: Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH
- UAE National Day: December 2 and 3, 2024