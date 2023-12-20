Dubai: 1st ever liver transplant saves 38-year-old woman’s life

Abu Dhabi: In a remarkable medical achievement, the Kings College Hospital London Dubai has successfully performed a liver transplant on a 38-year-old woman.

This was the first-ever liver transplant, which was performed on November 29, and the patient is now in stable condition and has been discharged from the hospital, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Wednesday, December 20.

Also Read Saudi Arabia leads top five countries with skilled Indian workers

The four-hour surgery was made possible by a liver donation from the family of a brain-dead individual.

The patient was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis. This condition involves the body’s immune system attacking the liver, resulting in liver damage and eventual failure. Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Six months before surgery, the patient displayed symptoms like jaundice and swelling in her legs and abdomen without any prior liver disease history. Despite medication attempts, her condition worsened, leading to liver cirrhosis and signs of liver failure, necessitating a liver transplant as the optimal treatment.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, said that the success of the procedure reflects the remarkable progress of Dubai’s healthcare sector.