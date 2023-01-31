Qatar extends Hayya Card validity for visitors until January 2024

This applies to holders of all types of Hayya cards used during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 31st January 2023 6:24 pm IST
Doha: The Qatari Ministry of Interior announced the extension of the validity of the Hayya card for fans and organizers from outside the country to enter Qatar untill January 24, 2024.

The Ministry on Monday, January 30, stated that returning to Doha through the Hayya card requires proof of a confirmed hotel reservation, or proof of hosting with family and friends issued by the Hayya platform, and that the validity of the passport upon arrival in Qatar is not less than 3 months.

The cardholder must obtain health insurance while staying in Doha, and book a return ticket.

According to the new extension, the cardholder will be allowed to use the ‘Hayya with me’ feature to present three of his family members or friends to visit Qatar, and he will also have the right to enter and exit for multiple trips, and use the electronic gates at the country’s ports without fees.

The conditions apply to all Hayya card holders in its various categories, which were in force during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which Qatar hosted between last November and December.

The Hayya card was the only way to enter Qatar during the World Cup, and it allowed its holder to enjoy many free benefits, and it was suspended on January 23.

