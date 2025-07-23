Qatar in talks to host 2036 Olympic Games

Doha: Qatar has officially confirmed that it is in ongoing talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) made the announcement in a statement on its official website, outlining the country’s readiness and long-term vision for the Games.

The QOC is coordinating closely with both the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to develop a world-class bid that meets international standards and supports the values of the Olympic Movement.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the QOC, said, “We are serious about hosting. We have the infrastructure, the experience, and the ambition. Our vision for 2036 reflects the values of the Olympic Movement and the aspirations of the State of Qatar.”

He added,“We currently have 95 percent of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100% readiness of all facilities. This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy.”

Qatar has built a strong reputation for hosting major international sports events. In the past two decades, it has delivered 18 World Championships, including the FIFA World Cup 2022, the AFC Asian Cup 2024, the World Athletics Championships, and the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

Upcoming events include the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships, the ISSF World Shooting Championship 2026, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, and the 2030 Asian Games.

If selected, Qatar would become the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The QOC says this would offer a unique opportunity to present a distinctive Arab model for the Games—rooted in diversity, openness, and long-term legacy.

Other countries that have submitted bids or shown interest in hosting the 2036 Games include Indonesia, Türkiye, India, and Chile, with additional interest from Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Egypt, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Denmark, and Canada.

Qatar forms national committee to lead Olympic bid

On Wednesday, July 23, the QOC announced the formation of a national bid committee to lead preparations for the 2036 Games. The committee will be chaired by Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, with Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, vice chairperson of Qatar Foundation, serving as vice chairperson.

The committee includes a team of experts in sport, education, urban planning and sustainability. It is tasked with developing a robust bid that showcases Qatar’s technical readiness and social impact, while embodying Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

The inclusion of education and development leaders reflects Qatar’s aim to deliver a Games that serves not only as a sporting spectacle but also as a platform for broader national and regional development.

The bidding process will advance in coordination with the IOC and IPC, following the IOC’s new approach to selecting future host cities through ongoing dialogue and assessment.