Qatar: Indian employee at LuLu Hypermarket dies of heart attack

Doha: A 26-year-old Indian national who worked at LuLu Hypermarket in Qatar has died of a heart attack.

The deceased, Arshad, hailed from Alathur in Kerala’s Palakkad district and was employed as a driver at the Al Messila branch in Doha.

He is survived by his parents, Ismail and Asmabi.

Also Read Indian nursing couple in Kuwait found dead with knives in hand

As per multiple media reports, Arshad was admitted to Hamad Hospital after falling ill but passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, April 29. His body remains in the hospital morgue and will be repatriated to India once formalities are complete.

In a similar incident in December 2024, 42-year-old Indian national Mohammed Shibili Palangol, manager at Tea Time Group — a prominent café chain in Qatar — also died of a heart attack in Doha.