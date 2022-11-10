Qatar launches commemorative coins, banknotes for FIFA World Cup

Doha: Qatar Central Bank on Wednesday launched commemorative coins and banknotes on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, reflecting the cultural and heritage of the country, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The currency with the World Cup trophy and Qatar 2022 logo has a picture of Lusail Stadium on one side with Al Bayt Stadium on the opposite side. The two stadiums are the venues for the opening and the final World Cup match.

Also Read Another floating hotel for FIFA World Cup fans sets sail for Doha

Also found in the background of the banknote is the Qatar National emblem, skyline, a dhow and Zubara fort.

This came at an official ceremony to launch the World Cup coins, which was held in the capital, Doha.

تم إصدار العملات التذكارية بمناسبة بطولة كأس العالم FIFA قطر 2022 والتي تعكس الإرث الحضاري والتراثي لدولة قطر.#مصرف_قطر_المركزي#كأس_العالم_2022 #عملات_تذكارية_فيفا#قطر2022 pic.twitter.com/sKBJdEPLfM — مصرف قطر المركزي (@QCBQATAR) November 9, 2022

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed Al Thani, Governor of the Central Bank, Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, Qatari officials and ambassadors to Doha, including the Turkish ambassador, Mustafa Kokso.

Also Read Outrage over cartoon of Qatar national football team in French weekly

Sheikh Bandar said, in a speech during the ceremony, that “the commemorative coins are a contribution from the banking sector to the success of the historic event.”

He stressed that the commemorative coins have the beauty of design and the quality of the materials used, in addition to the legal strength in terms of nominal value and specifications.

قام مصرف قطر المركزي اليوم، بتدشين العملات التذكارية بمناسبة بطولة كأس العالم FIFA قطر ٢٠٢٢™️.



وحضر الحفل سعادة الشيخ بندر بن محمد بن سعود آل ثاني محافظ مصرف قطر المركزي، والسيد جياني إنفانتينو رئيس الفيفا. مع عدد من الوزراء والسفراء.

#مصرف_قطر_المركزي#عملات_تذكارية_فيفا pic.twitter.com/HfXsonuCTv — مصرف قطر المركزي (@QCBQATAR) November 9, 2022

He pointed out that the polymer material was used for the first time in the manufacture of currencies in the country, and the souvenirs will be distributed through banks and exchange shops.

#قطر تطلق عملات تذكارية بمناسبة استضافة بطولة #كاس_العالم لكرة القدم FIFA #قطر2022، وسيكون سعر بيع العملة الورقية 75 ريالا.. في حين ستكون قيمتها الاسمية 22 ريالا.



المصدر : @alraya_n pic.twitter.com/E3r33NjYuE — ahmed selem (@ahmedselem22) November 9, 2022

عملة جديدة في #قطر ،

بمتاسبة #FIFAWorldCup

تم اليوم طرح فئة العملة النقدية (( 22 ريال )) .



فئة الاوراق النقدية في قطر حالياً :-



1 ريال.

5 ريال.

10 ريال.

22 ريال 😍

50 ريال.

100 ريال.

200 ريال.

500 ريال . pic.twitter.com/04czz1Qcru — خالد جاسم (@khalidjassem74) November 9, 2022

Qatar inaugurates pavilion to introduce Islam during World Cup

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Qatar launched a pavilion to introduce Islam and its teachings during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Also Read Several Argentine fans banned from attending FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The program, in which preachers of several nationalities participate, includes distributing printed books in several languages ​​to introduce Islam and present Arab culture, especially Qatari, and introduce it.

The World Cup will kick off on November 20, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, in the first edition of the international tournament to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world.

Also Read Indian, Pakistani artists celebrate truck art in Qatar

Over the course of 29 days, the tournament will witness 64 matches, with the curtain ending on December 18, coinciding with Qatar National Day, at Lusail Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 fans.