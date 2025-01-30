Qatar: Renowned Indian businessman Hassan Chougule passes away

Hassan Abdulkareem Chougule, a renowned Indian businessman and philanthropist based in Qatar, passed away on Wednesday, January 29. He was 70 years old.

Chougule, originally from Maharashtra, had been battling multiple illnesses and was receiving treatment in India at the time of his death.

A resident of Qatar for over 45 years, Chougule played a significant role in the development of the Indian community in the country. He was instrumental in founding several Indian schools, including the DPS-Modern Indian School in Doha.

Additionally, he contributed to establishing a branch campus of an Indian university in Qatar.

Chougule’s leadership extended beyond education; he served as the president of all four apex bodies under the Indian Embassy in Qatar, a unique achievement among Indian expatriates.

In recognition of his invaluable contributions to the Indian diaspora, Chougule was honored with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest civilian award for non-resident Indians presented by the Government of India. He received the award from President Pratibha Patil in Jaipur in 2012.

Photo: HassanChougule.org

He was selected by Arabian Business as one of the 100 Most Powerful Indian Businessmen for 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Condolences pour in

A condolence meeting was held at the DPS-Modern Indian School auditorium in Al Wakra, Qatar, on January 29, 2025, where community members gathered to pay their respects and honor his legacy.

The Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) also expressed their condolences, mourning the loss of their former president and distinguished community leader.