Qatar reveals FIFA World Cup 2022 security uniforms

Doha: The Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Al Thani inaugurated the uniform for the security force of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the dress was inaugurated on Sunday, during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Interior building in the capital, Doha.

Bin Khalifa revealed the uniforms of the World Cup security force, the locations and protection missions and the security roles of each unit.

During the same ceremony, mechanisms, vehicles and motorcycles that will be used to maintain the security of the championship were inaugurated.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by members of the World Cup Security Committee, and a number of senior officials and security leaders in the country.

The tournament is scheduled to start on November 20, 2022, for the first time in the Middle East, and the Qatari government expects to receive more than one million visitors during the major global event.

Doha has implemented military and security activities, and signed agreements and memorandum of understanding with several countries and security companies, in preparation for the major championship in the world.