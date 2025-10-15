Qatar, Saudi Arabia qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

Doha: Qatar and Saudi Arabia secured places at next year’s World Cup on Tuesday after topping the two groups in the fourth round of Asian qualifying.

Qatar edged United Arab Emirates 2-1 in Doha and Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 with Iraq in Jeddah to become the seventh and eighth teams to qualify from Asia for the expanded 48-team World Cup.

The Qataris and Saudis had home advantage in the fourth stage.

It marks the first time that Qatar, which lost all three group-stage games when it hosted the 2022 tournament, has advanced through qualification. Saudi Arabia, selected to host the 2034 World Cup, will appear for a seventh time next summer in the tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“It’s one of the best days in my career,” Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui told the host broadcaster. “Today I think it is one big achievement we have to enjoy.”

For Lopetegui, it is another chance to coach at a World Cup after he was fired by Spain just two days before the start of the 2018 tournament after he accepted the job as Real Madrid manager.

“I am very happy for the fans, and the players — they worked hard and believed,” Lopetegui said. “I am very happy for this country, I am happy for me, my family and my staff. We are going to the World Cup and I hope we can make history.”

For the 7th time..

Saudi Arabia qualifies for the World Cup 🦅🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/i3vAXuKi3L — Ministry of Sport (@mosgovsa_en) October 14, 2025

The victory put Qatar atop Group A, ahead of second-place UAE, which now moves on to a November playoff against Iraq. Oman was eliminated after finishing third in the group. The winner of the Asian playoff in November gets one more shot for a spot in the finals by advancing to intercontinental qualifying tournament.

Qatar’s best first-half chance was on the half-hour, when Mohammed Al-Mannai’s header bounced just wide of the UAE goal.

Two minutes into the second half, Khoukhi opened the scoring by heading a free kick from Akram Afif past goalkeeper Khalid Essa. With 17 minutes remaining, Afif provided another assist, crossing from the left for Pedro Miguel to head home at the far post.

Qatar was reduced to 10 men when Tarek Salman was shown a straight red card in the 87th minute. After eight of the 15 minutes added on, UAE pulled a goal back through Sultan Adil’s shot from inside the area to ensure a tense finish. UAE would have advanced with a draw.

Saudi Arabia, after beating Indonesia last Wednesday, got the draw it needed on home soil against Iraq to win Group B. The home team had most of the possession in a game of few chances but couldn’t find a breakthrough. Iraq would have qualified for the first time since 1986 with a win.

Asia was allocated eight automatic places at the 2026 World Cup, and Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan and Jordan qualified from the third round in June.

In friendlies Tuesday, Japan and South Korea each had wins over South American teams.

Japan beat Brazil for the first time, rallying from two goals down to win 3-2 in Tokyo. Ayase Ueda scored the clincher with a header in the 71st minute. It was Japan’s first win over Brazil in 14 attempts

South Korea beat Paraguay 2-0 in Seoul.