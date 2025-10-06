Qiblatain Mosque in Madinah to remain open 24 hours

Madinah: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Monday, October 6, ordered that the historic Qiblatain Mosque in Madinah remain open 24 hours a day, allowing worshippers to perform prayers at any time.

The royal directive underscores the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to enhance services at Islamic sites and improve the experience of pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Cities, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Umrah allowed on all visa types, confirms Saudi Ministry

Governor of Madinah Region Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz expressed his appreciation to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their continued support and care for mosques across Saudi Arabia.

Prince Salman said all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the Qiblatain Mosque offers the highest level of comfort and accessibility to visitors. He added that concerned authorities have begun implementing operational plans to maintain the mosque’s full readiness for round-the-clock access.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr Abdullatif Al Alsheikh said the royal order reflects the leadership’s commitment to preserving and developing mosques, particularly those with deep historical and spiritual significance.

He confirmed that the mosque is fully equipped for continuous operation, with services and facilities in place to meet the needs of worshippers. The minister added that the Ministry of Islamic Affairs continues to implement development projects aimed at upgrading mosques nationwide, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s leading role in serving Islam and Muslims around the world.

Also Read Flotilla’s Italian captain embraces Islam in Israeli detention

About Qiblatain Mosque

Qiblatain Mosque remains one of Madinah’s most distinctive and revered sites. Its name, meaning “The Mosque of the Two Qiblas,” commemorates the moment during prayer when the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), by divine command, changed the direction of worship from Jerusalem to the Grand Mosque in Makkah. The mosque, located in the former village of Banu Salamah, holds immense historical and spiritual significance for Muslims visiting Madinah.