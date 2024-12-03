Quack raided in Telangana: DCA seizes medicines, warns of health risks

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) Telangana, based on credible information, raided the premises of a quack and seized different medicines including steroids.

The quack, Banothu Srinu was practicing medicine without proper qualifications at his clinic named Anjali Clinic. During the raid, 17 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, antifungal drugs, analgesics etc., were found stocked at the premises without a drug licence. Officials seized the stock, worth a total of Rs 20,500, said director general, DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

The officials detected several ‘antibiotics’ viz. Ceftriaxone, Amoxycillin etc. at the clinic during the raid. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’.

Also Read Telangana DCA seizes Rs 25K worth medicines in raid on quack

Officials found ‘steroids’ viz Dexamethasone at the clinic of quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. “The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health,” warned the officials.

Dr B Lakshmi Narayana, Drugs Inspector, Uppal and P. Ambedkar, Drugs Inspector, Medipally carried out the raid.

DCA officers collected the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.