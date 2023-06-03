Queen Rania shares pics from wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince

Jordan’s Queen Rania has shared pictures of Crown Prince Al Hussien bin Abdullah’s royal wedding to Princess Rajwa.

On Thursday, the Crown Prince married Saudi architect Rajwa Khaled Al Saif in a wedding attended by royals from around the world.

The ceremony took place at Zahran Palace in Amman which has witnessed previous royal weddings and national celebrations.

Queen Rania published 21 snapshots across three posts on Instagram that relive the Islamic marriage ceremony of the couple in Zahran Palace, the grand procession of the reception in the Al Husseiniya Palace, the celebration there, and the glamorous banquet that followed.

“May God bless you both and fill your home with love and happiness. From Hussein and Rajwa’s wedding ceremony,” Queen Rania wrote on the first post, adding the hashtag #CelebratingAlHussein.

The groom’s mother said in a second post, “Congratulations, Hussein and Rajwa! A beautiful evening celebrating with friends and family.”

The second post, which opened with a stunning shot of the newlyweds entering the party at Al Husseiniya Palace, showed some behind-the-scenes family photos.

The third and last post showed the Jordanian royals at the banquet after the reception for 1,700 guests, as Princess Rajwa, noticeably changed into a surprising second dress.

World-famous Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab created the bride’s wedding gown— a white gown with a gently pleated asymmetrical neckline and an elaborate veil.

Then she changed into a Dolce & Gabbana cap sleeve wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Hussein celebrated his bride with an honest post of his own on Instagram.

“God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion,” Hussein began the caption. “May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us. Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me,” Hussein wrote.

On August 17, 2022, the Royal Court announced the engagement of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II to Al Saif.