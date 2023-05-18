Quoting Quran, SRK says there is no place for terrorism in Islam [Video]

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is inspiration for scores of people and is known as one of the intelligent persons of India. The actor handles controversial questions in a unique manner and that this what makes him among top successful persons of Bollywood. As SRK’s fans follow him religiously, here we have a story to tell them what are their superstar’s views regarding terrorism in Islam.

Shah Rukh Khan is the most secular person as his family is proof of it. He respects every religion. In a throwback interview, King Khan while defining the concept of Islam once told Rajdeep Sardesai that there is no place for terrorism in Islam. He said, “Main jhooth nahi kahunga. 2-3 phele agar mujhse koi bolta tha ki jo terrorism hai Islamic nature mein toh main usko deny karta tha. Lekin ab mujhe samaj aagayi hai. Ye terrorist jo Islam follow karrahe hain woh hamara Islam hai hi nahi woh hamara dharm hai hi nahi. Kyuki ek Allah ki awaz hai jo hamari Holy book Quran ke andar likhe gayi hai agar usko hum apne Islam ka dharm maan lein toh usme kahin par bhi aisa mention nahi hai.”

SRK is seen further quoting verses of Surah Al-Ma’idah’s verse 32 and 33 to make interviewer understand that Islam teaches kindness. He said “Allah says in Holy Quran that if one heals any human being, he/she heals whole mankind and he/she hurts any one human , he/she hurts whole mankind.” He further said that Allah has directed Muslims to not harm women, children, animals and crops of enemies even in a war which is fought for the sake of Islam.

“Ye Allah ki awaaz hai. Aur doosra jo Islam jo ye log follow karrahe hain – I am sorry to say, main kisi ke Anti nahi jana chahta – woh Mullah ki zubaani hai.” he further said.

He is seen urging preachers of religions to teach kindness and said that no religion teaches us to harm others. Watch the full video below.

On the work front, SRK was recently seen in Pathaan which broke almost all records at box office. He will be next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan.

King Khan is married to Gauri Khan who is following Hinduism. They are parents to three kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.