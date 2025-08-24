Rabi Ul Awwal moon sighted, Milad un Nabi on Sept 5

Hyderabad: The Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee), Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, announced on Sunday, August 24, that the crescent moon of Rabi Ul Awwal 1447 AH/2025 has been sighted.

According to the official statement, the first day of Rabi Ul Awwal will be observed on Monday, August 25. The announcement followed a meeting at the office of the committee’s president, Allama Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri (Sajjad Pasha), located in Hussaini Building, Moazzam Jahi Market, Hyderabad.

Leading scholars and religious figures from across Hyderabad confirmed the moon-sighting reports during the session before the official declaration was issued.

Sajjad Pasha prayed that the new month brings blessings, peace, and prosperity to the Muslim community.

Based on this announcement, Eid e Milad un Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), observed on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal, will fall this year on Friday, September 5.

