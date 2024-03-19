Radhakrishnan gets additional charge as Governor of Telangana

C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, has been given the additional charge of Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry until regular arrangements are made.

The appointment follows President Droupadi Murmu’s acceptance of the resignation of Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Who is Radhakrishnan?

Radhakrishnan has been the Governor of Jharkhand since 2023.

Previously, he was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as a Lok Sabha MP twice from Coimbatore. He also held the position of Tamil Nadu BJP president.

From 2016 to 2019, he served as chairman of the All India Coir Board.

Also Read President accepts resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

List of former Governors of Telangana

Tamilisai Soundararajan served as the second governor of the state, assuming office on September 8, 2019. Since February 18, 2021, she also served as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Below is the list of governors of Telangana along with their tenures:

ESL Narasimhan (June 2, 2014, to September 7, 2019)

Tamilisai Soundararajan (September 8, 2019, to March 18, 2024).

The governors of states are the nominal heads and representatives of the President of India. Though they are appointed for 5 years, their term is not fixed as they can be removed earlier.