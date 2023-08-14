Rahul meets vegetable seller, calls him true ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata’

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday invited the vegetable seller Rameshwar on Moday.

Rameshwar’s video had gone viral highlighting the pain of the vegetable sellers and the poor amid the soaring prices of the vegetables and had lunch with him.

Also Read Manipur violence needs to be stopped immediately: Rahul Gandhi

“Rameshwar ji is a lively person. One can see the innate nature of crores of Indians in them. Those who move ahead with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata’,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

He also attached a photograph of his with Rameshwar.

According to Congress party leaders, Rameshwar was invited to Rahul Gandhi’s residence here in the national capital, where the two discussed a lot of things.

रामेश्वर जी एक ज़िंदादिल इंसान हैं!



उनमें करोड़ों भारतीयों के सहज स्वभाव की झलक दिखती है।



विपरीत परिस्थितियों में भी मुस्कुराते हुए मज़बूती से आगे बढ़ने वाले ही सही मायने में 'भारत भाग्य विधाता' हैं। pic.twitter.com/DjOrqzLwhj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2023

Rahul Gandhi had on August 1 visited Azadpur Mandi, Azadpur Mandi, one of Asia’s biggest vegetable and fruit market, where he had met some vegetable and fruit vendors as well as traders.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad after his visit to the Azadpur Mandi had slammed the government over rising inflation and alleged that it was not even listening to the poor.

His visit to Azadpur Mandi comes in the wake of the soaring prices of vegetables as several vegetables are being sold at over Rs 100 per kilogram. Even tomato is being sold at over Rs 200 per kg in several area of the national capital.

He visited the vegetable market, two days after he returned from Kerala after getting treatment of his childhood knee injury.

Earlier also the Congress leader had surprised the people with his visits.

Last month he had visited the farm fields in Haryana’s Sonepat and sowed the paddy samplings and even invited the women farmers at his residence over lunch.

He had taken a truck ride from Haryana’s Murthal to Ambala in May to understand the problems faced by the truck drivers. He had met the gig workers in Karnataka’s Bengaluru and also drove on scooty with a delivery partner.

He had visited the Delhi University’s PG Men’s hostel for lunch with students, also visited Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi to interact with UPSC aspirants and also traveled to Jama Masjid and Bengali Market area in April this year.