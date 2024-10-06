Food safety dept raids restaurants in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at restaurants in Hyderabad.

The raids were conducted at Over The Moon Brew Company, Maredumilli Restaurant and Dine-O-China in Gachibowli on Friday, October 4.

Violations found during raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

At Dine-O-China the inspection team noted several key issues including the absence of a true copy of the FSSAI license, unfit window screens, and doors not properly sealed to prevent pest entry.

The inspection at a restaurant in Hyderabad also revealed clogged drains, leading to water stagnation on the premises. Additionally, food items stored in the refrigerator were not labelled appropriately.

At Maredumilli Restaurant, the inspection uncovered a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen refrigerator. Furthermore, open drains leading to water stagnation and uncovered dustbins were noted.

Additionally, an expired batch of khowa, dated August 5, 2024, was also found in the refrigerator, along with food items that were covered but not properly labelled. The restaurant’s windows lacked insect-proof screens, and doors were not adequately sealed to prevent pest entry.

At Over The Moon Brew Company, another restaurant in Hyderabad, the inspection team discovered several food items stored in the refrigerator were inadequately labelled, and a 0.5 kg packet of kalimirchi was found past its “Use By” date (September 6). Multiple packets of BBQ sauce lacked the required FSSAI logo and importer details.

The team also found spoiled raw vegetables, such as tomatoes, lemons, and cauliflower, due to improper sorting. While medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not present, it was noted that the staff were wearing appropriate haircaps and aprons.

As, the scrutiny of restaurants continued the food safety team department conducted raids at restaurants in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 1.

The raids were conducted at Silver Bawarchi Restaurant and Bakers, Kakatiya Military Hotel, and Babai Hotel at Patancheruvu where the team discovered multiple food safety violations including cockroach infestation.