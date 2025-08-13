Rain alert: Schools in Hyderabad to have half-day holidays

Hyderabad: The Director of School Education, Telangana, has announced half-day holidays for all government and private schools under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area on August 13 and 14, in anticipation of very heavy rainfall.

According to a recent meteorological report, extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places within the GHMC limits on both days. Concerned about student safety and transit issues, the Education Department issued an official order stating that schools will only operate during the morning shift on these dates.

The directive, signed by the Director of School Education, applies to all government and private institutions in the region. Authorities have instructed school officials to implement the order immediately and ensure parents and students are informed.

The circular has also been forwarded to all district education officers and collectors in the GHMC area for further action.

Heavy rainfall in north-east Telangana

Several districts in north-east Telangana witnessed extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with Mancherial and Kumurambheem Asifabad topping the charts. According to weather updates from Telangana Weatherman, Bheemini and Kannepalli in Mancherial district recorded a massive 207 mm of rainfall, marking the highest in the region during the ongoing spell.

Parts of Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Peddapalli, Nirmal, Adilabad, and Jagitial also received very heavy rains as the first round of Low Pressure Area (LPA)-induced monsoon showers intensified across the region overnight.

The forecast indicates that over the next two hours, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad, and Jagitial. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, and Kamareddy districts.

In Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain was recorded during the early morning hours, followed by a temporary lull. However, weather models suggest that rainfall activity will intensify again from the afternoon.

Authorities have urged residents in affected districts to remain cautious, avoid vulnerable low-lying areas, and monitor further weather alerts as the system continues to intensify.