Rain fury: Mayawati says Centre should immediately come forward to help affected states

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the situation in rural areas was worrisome.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th July 2023 3:40 pm IST
BSP chief Mayawati (ANI)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday voiced concern over the damage and destruction caused by rains in many parts of the country, and said the Centre should immediately extend help to the rain-battered states.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the situation in rural areas was worrisome.

“Owing to heavy rains and floods in most states of the country, including UP, normal life has been significantly affected. There has been loss of lives, property and livestock. The condition of the cities is bad, but the condition of people in rural areas is extremely serious and worrisome due to house collapse and widespread destruction of crops,” she tweeted.

MS Education Academy

“In such a critical situation, all state governments concerned should discharge their responsibilities to extend all possible help to affected families.The Centre should move ahead of assessment and meetings, and immediately come forward to help the states,” she added.

Also Read
Support UCC, but not manner of implementation: Mayawati

Incessant rains have unleashed death and destruction in parts of north India. Army and NDRF teams have stepped in to intensify relief and rescue operations

In Uttar Pradesh, eight people were killed in rain-related incidents on Sunday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th July 2023 3:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button