Rains in Karnataka: Red alert issued for five districts

Bengaluru: With the southwest monsoon becoming more active across Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for five districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the next three days.

Districts including Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been placed under red alert due to the possibility of very heavy rain accompanied by strong winds of 30–40 kmph.

Officials said residents in coastal and Malnad regions should remain on high alert as there is a risk of flooding, landslides, and other rain-related disruptions.

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An orange alert has been issued for Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Hassan and Kodagu, where heavy rainfall is also expected. Moderate to heavy rain is likely across several interior districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru and Mysuru.

In Chikkamagaluru, district authorities have stepped up emergency preparedness following continuous heavy rainfall. District Collector BR Meena has declared a high alert and issued strict instructions to restrict public movement near rivers and low-lying areas.

Authorities have also appointed nodal officers at the taluk level to monitor the situation round-the-clock. All emergency service officials have been instructed to remain stationed at headquarters to respond quickly to any crisis.

A 24-hour emergency helpline has been activated at the district administration and SP office. Residents have been advised to contact 08262-238950 or 9480805100 in case of emergencies.

Officials cautioned tourists and locals against visiting riverbanks and vulnerable areas due to rising water levels and potential hazards.

The IMD advisory comes amid a broader monsoon surge expected to bring widespread rainfall across coastal, Malnad, and interior Karnataka, with authorities urging strict adherence to safety guidelines to avoid casualties and disruptions.