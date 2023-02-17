Raj: Accused denies murdering Muslim men; faces support from VHP, Bajrang Dal

A day after the charred remains of two Muslim men Junaid and Nasir were found in Haryana, one of the accused, Monu Manesar, a member of the Bajrang Dal said that neither he nor his team was involved in the murder.

In a video which has gained traction on social media, Manesar can be seen stating that he was not in anyway involved. “I will cooperate fully with the investigation and when the true perpetrators are found, I hope the receiev the strictest possible punishment,” he said.

On Thursday, it was alleged that members of the Bajrang Dal kidnapped, lynched and murdered the two Muslim men at Bhiwani in Haryana on suspicion of their involvement in cow slaughter.

The two men were supposedly taken from their native village of Gopalgarh, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that Monu Manesar has on multiple occasions, interacted with police officials and bureaucrats including Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal, Additional SP Bipin Sharma, IPS officer Bharti Arora, Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran and many others.

A family member quoted by Maktoob Media stated that Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal leader along with other members had abducted Junaid and Nasir from the forests of Piruka and taken them to Barwas village in Bhiwani.

The FIR names Bajrang Dal leaders Monu Maneshar, Lokesh, Rinku Saini and Srikant and the charges are kidnapping and beating Junaid and Nasir.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala “Haryana is now being made a ‘hate factory’. The heart-wrenching tragic and painful incident of two brothers being abducted and burnt alive by the people of Bajrang Dal has shaken the soul of India. There are cases of violence against Monu Manesar earlier also. It is clear that this is happening under the patronage of the government.”

Meanwhile, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal held a press conference absolving the accused.

“Monu and gau rakshaks were being falsely framed. There should be a thorough forensic probe by the police. Merely on the basis of statements of a relative of victims and without any investigation, the names of Bajrang Dal members have been added to the FIR. If Monu Manesar is arrested under false charges, we will protest and hold a mahapanchayat,” said Haryana VHP state president Pawan Kumar.