Raja Singh to organize rally in Hyderabad for Bangladesh minorities’ safety

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th August 2024 7:47 am IST
Maha CM should adopt Yogi model, bulldoze encroachments: Raja Singh
T Raja Singh (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Raja Singh, the BJP MLA representing the Goshamahal Assembly Constituency, is organizing a rally in Hyderabad today for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

The rally, named the ‘Hindu Aakrosh Rally,’ will begin today at 3 pm.

Raja Singh announces route for rally in Hyderabad

The MLA revealed that the rally will start at the Bal Gangadhar Tilak Statue, near Koti Women’s College, and will culminate at the Veer Savarkar Statue, Kachiguda X Road.

In a video shared on Twitter, Raja Singh claimed that Hindus are being attacked in Bangladesh amid uncertainties prevailing in the country.

Recently, BJP leader Madhavi Latha also led a protest in Old Malakpet to show solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, visited the historic Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka, where he assured the minorities in Bangladesh of their safety and security in the country.

“Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge — what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us,” Prof Yunus was quoted as saying by Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star.

However, expressing concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, leaders, including Raja Singh, are raising their voices, with some organizing rallies in Hyderabad.

In view of the scheduled rally from Koti to Kachiguda, security arrangements are likely to be tightened.

