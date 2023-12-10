Rajasthan BJP MLA accused of assault, illegal land grab

In an alleged land grab case, an FIR has been registered against the Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sanjay Singh alias Swami Balmukund Acharya.

The FIR was filed by a Dalit named Surajmal Regar who accused the BJP MLA from Hawamahal, Jaipur, of assault and illegal occupation of land.

A resident of Pithawas village, Regar told the media that he was kicked on his chest by Acharya and his men while working in his field. The BJP MLA made disparaging remarks about Regar and his family, using casteist language.”Nothing can happen to us. Our reach is very high,” Acharya had threatened Regar.

On December 4, only after the intervention of a local court did police register a case against Acharya under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and the SC/ST Act.

Ever since he got elected, Acharya has been in the news. Soon after getting elected as an MLA, a viral video emerged where Acharya is seen ordering a government official to shut down all non-veg stalls and restaurants in the Chandi Ki Taksal area.

The video received flak from the internet forcing the Acharya to apologise for his actions. “If anyone felt bad, I apologise. This was not for any particular category [of people]…. I am working according to respected PM Modiji’s vision. We want everyone’s support, trust and collective development of all,” the BJP MLA said.