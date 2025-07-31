Rajasthan CM slams Gehlot over remarks on temple visits

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday hit out at former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying the opposition party should “change its mindset” and stop criticising his visits to temples.

Responding to Gehlot‘s recent remarks in Neem Ka Thana, where he mocked the Chief Minister’s religious devotion and challenged him to bring Yamuna water to the region, Sharma said, “Congress says the CM visits temples too much. Should I stop going to my places of faith?”

He added, “Even the former CM will have to chant bhajans now, because false promises and magic tricks won’t work anymore.”

Sharma also reacted to the acquittal in the 2006 Malegaon blast case, accusing the Congress of maligning the Hindu community for vote-bank politics.

“Congress spread lies like ‘Hindu terror’ and insulted saints and society,” he said, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah rightly stated that “a Hindu can never be a terrorist.”

Calling the verdict a “victory for truth and Sanatan values,” he said, “Hindus talk not only about their own welfare but about the welfare of the entire world.”

Earlier, while inaugurating Netra Kumbh 2025, Sharma said that over 1.25 lakh people would receive free eye check-ups, and more than 11,000 surgeries would be conducted near their homes.

He also listed the achievements of his government, including the recruitment of 24,000 posts in the health sector and water projects such as the Ram Jal Setu and the Yamuna Water Agreement, under the broader vision of “Viksit Rajasthan 2047.”