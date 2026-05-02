Rajasthan: Dalit bride forced off horse, wedding attacked with stones

Udaipur: Yet another Dalit wedding procession was attacked, this time in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, where the bride was forced off the horse and the family was abused using casteist slurs.

The incident is from April 29 night in the Hariyav village as Pooja Meghwal’s procession was moving along the main road at around 10 pm when the attackers blocked their path and hurled casteist remarks.

According to the complaint filed by Pooja’s father, Bhairulal Meghwal, the accused Laxman Singh, Madhu Singh, Kishan Singh, Uday Singh, Arjun Singh, Takhat Singh, Fateh Singh, Vikram Singh, and others, including women, were involved in the act.

The accused reportedly grabbed one of the relative’s turban and said, “Chamar Meghwalo, do not take the procession ahead of my house, otherwise there will be bloodshed,” The Mooknayak reported. They stopped the DJ, forced the bride off the horse and turned violently on the wedding guests.

The group allegedly used sticks, stones, rods, and swords even, to attack the relatives in the procession. Several people from the wedding party were left injured, including women and children. One of the accused, Takhat Singh, the family claimed, used a sword during the attack. The attackers reportedly looted the baraat as some people reported missing mangalsutras and wrist watches.

A first information report was registered on April 30 at the Dabok police station under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was also booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The bride’s family said the same group of attackers allegedly obstructed a different Dalit family’s wedding previously in the village.

The Bhim Army on Friday, May 1, gathered in large numbers near the police station and demanded strict action against the accused. They warned of a larger protest if action under the SC/ST Act was delayed.