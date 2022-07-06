Rajasthan govt to provide jobs to Kanhaiya Lal’s sons

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday decided to give government jobs to sons of Kanhaiya Lal Teli, who was beheaded in Udaipur in Talibani kind of attack on June 28.

In his tweet Gehlot said, “Taking a sensitive decision, the cabinet has decided to appoint Yash Teli and Tarun Teli, sons of Shri Kanhaiyalal Teli, in government service.”

Relaxation has been given in the rules for appointment, he said further adding, “This appointment will be provided under Rule 6C of Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009.”

Gehlot said, “There is no other source of livelihood in the family of the deceased. If the dependents are given appointment, their life will go smooth. The family will get financial and mental help,” he added.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was murdered in broad daylight in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on June 28 for supporting suspended former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad had set off a huge controversy at home and abroad.