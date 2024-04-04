Rajasthan: Hindus protest against religious conversion, madarsa targeted

A group of people from the Hindu community in Rajasthan’s Beawar area protested against a madarsa claiming that it was involved in religious conversion.

A video emerged on social media platforms showing the protest. It shows the Hindu protestors using derogatory words against the Muslim community. “Bahari m***, maulwiyon ko band kro (stop the entry of Islamic preachers),” they are heard sloganeering.

Beawar, Rajasthan 2 April.



Locals took out a rally against a Madrassa over alleged conversion chanting inflammatory slogans.



It is unsure where they were headed to. The incident occurred on April 2.

Siasat.com tried to contact the Beawar police station circle inspector on the authenticity of the video but received no response. This article will be updated if we receive a response.

Last month, several students of a government school in Kota district came forward against the suspension of three Muslim teachers who were removed over religious conversion allegations.

Videos surfaced on the internet showing a group of students in school uniforms arguing with government officials against the suspension.

“Bachon see galat byaan dila rahein hai woh (Children are told to give false statements against the teachers).” Another student says, “Jinhone jhoothein byaan diyein woh padange hamein ya phir sir padhayenge (Who will teach us now? Those who spoke gave false statements or the teachers who got suspended?)”

The students alleged that their Muslim teachers – Shabana, Firoz Khan and Mirza Mujahid – were falsely targeted by Hindutva groups. They held a protest outside the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), demanding revocation of the suspension and action against students who made the false accusations.