Rajasthan: Hindus protest against religious conversion, madarsa targeted

Siasat.com tried to contact the Beawar police station circle inspector on the authenticity of the video but received no response.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2024 5:41 pm IST
Rajasthan: Hindus protest against religious conversion, madarsa targeted
Representational Image

A group of people from the Hindu community in Rajasthan’s Beawar area protested against a madarsa claiming that it was involved in religious conversion.

A video emerged on social media platforms showing the protest. It shows the Hindu protestors using derogatory words against the Muslim community. “Bahari m***, maulwiyon ko band kro (stop the entry of Islamic preachers),” they are heard sloganeering.

It is unsure where they were headed to. The incident occurred on April 2.

MS Education Academy

Siasat.com tried to contact the Beawar police station circle inspector on the authenticity of the video but received no response. This article will be updated if we receive a response.

Last month, several students of a government school in Kota district came forward against the suspension of three Muslim teachers who were removed over religious conversion allegations.

Also Read
‘Love jihad allegations false’: Students protest against suspension of Muslim teachers

Videos surfaced on the internet showing a group of students in school uniforms arguing with government officials against the suspension.

Bachon see galat byaan dila rahein hai woh (Children are told to give false statements against the teachers).” Another student says, “Jinhone jhoothein byaan diyein woh padange hamein ya phir sir padhayenge (Who will teach us now? Those who spoke gave false statements or the teachers who got suspended?)”

You can watch the video here.

The students alleged that their Muslim teachers – Shabana, Firoz Khan and Mirza Mujahid – were falsely targeted by Hindutva groups. They held a protest outside the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), demanding revocation of the suspension and action against students who made the false accusations.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2024 5:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button