Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Sayed are currently filming the second season of their Ramzan show ‘Raunak-e-Ramadan’. The upcoming season will feature several celebrities, including Baseer Ali, Munawar Faruqui and Rakhi Sawant.

On Friday, Sana and Anas were spotted in Mumbai shooting an episode with Rakhi Sawant, also known as Fatima. Paparazzi videos captured the trio in a warm conversation ahead of Rakhi’s appearance on Sana’s podcast.

In the video, Rakhi was seen praising Sana for her spiritual journey saying, “Main Allah se itni shukar-guzaar hoon…humari itni alag industry thi, par yeh jo aap ho na, seedha jannat.” The couple responded together with, “InshaAllah,” and Rakhi continued, “because bohot himmat chahiye! (It takes a lot of courage to change yourself),” she said, calling Sana an inspiration.

Sana looked elegant in a golden abaya, while Rakhi appeared in a shimmery maroon outfit, staying true to her glamorous style. In another clip, Rakhi shared that she would be performing Umrah soon and would celebrate Ramadan in Saudi Arabia for the first time. Sana also promised to gift her an abaya for Eid.

Sana Khan quit the entertainment industry in 2020 to follow a spiritual path and married Mufti Anas later that year. The couple are now parents to two sons.

Bollywood actress Sana Khan

On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant confirmed her conversion to Islam around the time of her 2022 marriage to Adil Khan Durrani and adopted the name Fatima. She has often shared that she found peace in the faith and regularly performs namaz. Rakhi has also completed Umrah several times. Despite her separation from Adil, she continues to follow and practice Islam.