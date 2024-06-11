Rally in show of solidarity with Palestine in Hyderabad tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Girls Islamic Organization (GIO) is set to organise ‘stand in solidarity with Palestine’ rally on Wednesday, June 12, from 7 pm onwards near Exhibition Grounds Nampally.

A post by the organisation on X said, “Be a powerful solidarity gathering to stand in solidarity with our resilient brothers and sisters in Gaza.”

Recently, locals came out to protest against Israel and in solidarity with Palestine, along with the Disha Students’ Organization and Naujawan Bharat Sabha, here on Sunday, June 3. The groups organised the protest at Sundarayya Park, Bagh Lingampally, against the killings in Rafah.

Since October 7 last year, over 37,000 Palestinians have been killed, many of whom are children. About 84,494 people have been injured, and over 10,000 are missing.