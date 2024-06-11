Rally in show of solidarity with Palestine in Hyderabad tomorrow

A by the organisation on X said, "Be a powerful solidarity gathering to stand in solidarity with our resilient brothers and sisters in Gaza." 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th June 2024 9:09 pm IST
Activists during a demonstration to show solidarity with Palestine, in Bengaluru (File photo/PTI)

Hyderabad: The Girls Islamic Organization (GIO) is set to organise ‘stand in solidarity with Palestine’ rally on Wednesday, June 12, from 7 pm onwards near Exhibition Grounds Nampally. 

A post by the organisation on X said, “Be a powerful solidarity gathering to stand in solidarity with our resilient brothers and sisters in Gaza.” 

Recently, locals came out to protest against Israel and in solidarity with Palestine, along with the Disha Students’ Organization and Naujawan Bharat Sabha, here on Sunday, June 3. The groups organised the protest at Sundarayya Park, Bagh Lingampally, against the killings in Rafah.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Protest held in Hyderabad against Israeli strikes in Rafah, Gaza

Since October 7 last year, over 37,000 Palestinians have been killed, many of whom are children. About 84,494 people have been injured, and over 10,000 are missing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th June 2024 9:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button