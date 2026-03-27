Ram Charan’s Rs 7.5 crore Rolls Royce lights up Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is celebrating his 41st birthday on March 27, 2026, marking the occasion with both professional highs and personal milestones. Born Konidela Ram Charan Teja, the Tollywood star continues to remain one of the most influential names in Telugu cinema, known for balancing mass entertainers with strong performances.

On Friday morning, Ram Charan was spotted celebrating his birthday at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, alongside the team of his upcoming film Peddi. A video of Ram Charan arriving in his luxurious Rolls-Royce Spectre, reportedly worth Rs 7.5 crore, and celebrating with the crew has gone viral on social media.

Ram Charan was spotted heading back home in his beast, as excited fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the star.

Meanwhile, the actor has also been in the news after reports confirmed that he suffered a minor injury while shooting for Peddi. He reportedly underwent a minor surgery and had stitches but is now recovering well.

Despite speculation around delays, the team is continuing the shoot of a crucial sequence at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, which is expected to go on for several days. Sources suggest that the makers are still aiming to meet the planned release date.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film’s music is being composed by A. R. Rahman, adding to the anticipation.

Peddi is currently slated to hit theatres on April 30, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Ram Charan back on the big screen.