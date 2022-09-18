Ramappa temple to host 12-day ‘World Heritage Volunteers Camp’ in Sept

The camp is being conducted with clearance from UNESCO and will feature a heritage walk, lectures, and cultural performances.

Ramappa temple to host world heritage volunteers camp from Sept 19 to 30

Warangal: A 12-day “World heritage volunteers camp -2022” will be conducted at Kakatiya Rudreswara temple, popularly known as Ramappa temple from September 19 to 30. The event has been designed by the Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) in association with INTACH, Telangana Tourism Department and other organisations.

Fifty volunteers, including eight foreigners, have been selected for this camp, said a trustee of KHT. He said volunteers with a minimum qualification of B.Tech/B.A in civil engineering, arts, architecture, tourism, history, and archaeology from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal and other institutes were chosen.

The camp is being conducted with clearance from UNESCO and will feature a heritage walk, lectures, and cultural performances. Thirty experts will deliver lectures on different subjects related to the temple during the 12 days.

“Every day there will be three lectures from 9 am to 1 pm along with field visits in the afternoon for nine days as part of the camp,” the trustee said. “On September 17, a heritage walk will be conducted from Palampet to the Ramappa tank bund on the occasion of World Tourism Day,” he added.

The cultural programs will include performances of Perini Shivathandavam, Kommu and Banjara dances. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and ICOMOS representatives will also participate in the programme.

Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MLA Dansari Anasuya, Superintending Archaeologist Dr Smitha S Kumar, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and others will attend the inaugural programme. District Collector S Krishna Aditya will also be present.

