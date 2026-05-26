Leading Pakistani actress says goodbye to showbiz: Source

Islamabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry has often witnessed actors stepping away from the spotlight at the peak of their careers, leaving fans emotional and surprised. The latest name reportedly joining that list is actress Ramsha Khan, who is said to have bid farewell to acting shortly after her marriage to actor Khushhal Khan.

According to well-known industry insider Ejaz Waris, Ramsha has decided to step away from the glamorous world of showbiz. This comes soon after the actress unexpectedly deleted her Instagram account, sparking speculation among fans about her future in the entertainment industry. However, neither Ramsha nor Khushhal has officially confirmed the news yet.

Ramsha Khan, Khushhal Khan’s wedding

Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan tied the knot in an intimate private ceremony on March 3, 2026. Although the couple kept their wedding away from the public eye initially, they officially confirmed their marriage through a joint social media post on April 17, 2026, delighting fans across Pakistan and beyond.

Before officially announcing their wedding, the couple found themselves at the center of controversy after private nikah pictures from their ceremony were leaked online without consent. The incident triggered strong reactions on social media, with many fans criticizing pages that circulated the images for engagement and clout.

Breaking her silence, Ramsha Khan issued a powerful statement condemning the unauthorized leak of her wedding photos. Calling the act “invasive, disrespectful, and completely unethical,” the actress expressed disappointment over the violation of her privacy during one of the most special moments of her life.

“Our pictures were leaked and shared without our consent. It’s invasive, disrespectful, and completely unethical. To the pages chasing clout off our private moments, stop. This is not content for you to exploit,” Ramsha wrote in her statement.

The couple, adored for their onscreen chemistry in popular dramas like Biryani and Duniyapur, later melted hearts by sharing stunning wedding pictures from their intimate celebrations. Their marriage quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in Pakistan.