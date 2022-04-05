Ramzan 2022: Azaan to be called out two times a day at Burj Khalifa

Abu Dhabi: The sound of Azaan – (Islamic) a call to prayer is now being called out two times everday on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai during this holy month of Ramzan.

The Azaan is given out at Maghrib (dusk) and Isha (night) prayer (UAE time) on Burj Khalifa, as a special show for the holy month of Ramzan.

The official twitter account of Burj Khalifa on Monday posted a video of Azaan and wrote, “Embrace the spirit of Ramzan with #BurjKhalifa’s special adhan display everyday at Maghrib and Isha prayer timings recited by a number of different imams, all month long.”

A part of the Azaan – ‘hayya ala salah’ (come for the prayer) – is displayed on the façade as multiple, colourful patterns light up the building.

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with #BurjKhalifa's special adhan display everyday at Maghrib and Isha prayer timings recited by a number of different imams, all month long. pic.twitter.com/3eAyMJVWic — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 4, 2022

Ramzan 2022 in UAE

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, was sighted in United Arab Emirates on Friday, April 1, and the holy month began on Saturday, April 2.

Eid-Al-Fitr is expected to be on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid holidays will be from Ramzan 29 until Shawwal 3 – based on the Islamic calendar.

The exact date of the start of Eid-Al-fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

On March 2, United Arab Emirates (UAE) government announced the Ramzan working hours for public sector employees throughout the holy month of Ramzan.

The working hours would be from 9 am until 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 9 am until midday on Fridays.

On March 15, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) tweeted that the work timings would be reduced by two hours for private-sector employees every day.